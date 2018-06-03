Robertson went 2-for-4 in Saturday's loss to the Mariners.

Robertson cooled off during May after hitting a scorching .355 in April, but he's started off June with three hits over his first eight at-bats. The emerging infielder has a solid .266 average despite slumping last month, and his discerning eye at the plate has helped him to a stellar .403 on-base percentage. Robertson has also displayed a bit more pop than had been initially expected, compiling 14 extra-base hits (eight doubles, six home runs) over 191 plate appearances after generating the same number in 254 chances during his rookie 2017 campaign.

