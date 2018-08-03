Rays' Daniel Robertson: Pair of hits in victory
Roberston went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in a win over the Angels on Thursday.
Robertson's glove continues to be an issue -- he committed his 10th error of the season -- but he's consistently making offensive contributions to partly make up for it and remain a regular in the lineup. The infielder has pushed his average back up 10 points to .262 since July 21, and partly thanks to an outstanding 12.8 percent walk rate, he sports an elite .383 on-base percentage across 337 plate appearances this season.
