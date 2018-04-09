Rays' Daniel Robertson: Picks up three runs Sunday
Robertson went 2-for-4 with a walk and scored three runs in Sunday's loss to the Red Sox.
Sunday was Robertson's first multi-hit game of the year. The 24-year-old has shown great plate discipline so far, as he's drawn 6 walks over 18 plate appearances, giving him a .556 on-base percentage over six games. However, the bulk of Robertson's playing time has been coming against left-handed pitching, while Joey Wendle has gotten the nod against righties.
More News
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Playing time on upswing•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Hits bench Sunday•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Suits up for Grapefruit League game•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: X-rays negative•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Diagnosed with hand contusion•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Leaves after getting hit by pitch•
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...