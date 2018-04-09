Robertson went 2-for-4 with a walk and scored three runs in Sunday's loss to the Red Sox.

Sunday was Robertson's first multi-hit game of the year. The 24-year-old has shown great plate discipline so far, as he's drawn 6 walks over 18 plate appearances, giving him a .556 on-base percentage over six games. However, the bulk of Robertson's playing time has been coming against left-handed pitching, while Joey Wendle has gotten the nod against righties.