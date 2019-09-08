Rays' Daniel Robertson: Plates pair in win
Robertson went 2-for-4 with a run-scoring single and an RBI double in a win over the Blue Jays on Saturday.
Robertson made noise out of the bottom of the order with his pair of timely hits, and his ninth-inning single that plated Kevin Kiermaier gave the Rays some breathing room by extending their lead to 5-3. Robertson has appeared in four games since returning from Triple-A Durham earlier in the month, going 3-for-8 over that stretch.
