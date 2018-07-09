Rays' Daniel Robertson: Plates two Sunday
Robertson went 1-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI during Sunday's win over the Mets.
Robertson extended Tampa Bay's lead in the third inning after an RBI single, and he also added a run in the eighth on a fielder's choice. He's batting .261 with seven homers and 24 RBI through 68 games, all of which are an improvement from last year's campaign (.206 batting average, five homers and19 RBI through 75 games). He'll look to keep it rolling as the Rays begin a three-game showdown with Detroit on Monday.
