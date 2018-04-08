Robertson will start at second base and bat fifth Sunday against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Robertson is making his fourth start in five games, but it's worth noting that all but one of those assignments have come against left-handed pitching. As a result, it's likely that Robertson is still occupying the small side of a platoon at second base with Joey Wendle and will frequently sit out when righties are on the mound for the opposition.