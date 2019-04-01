Robertson is in the lineup Monday against the Rockies, batting seventh and playing third base.

Robertson should find himself in the lineup on a more regular basis now that Joey Wendle (hamstring) has joined Matt Duffy (hamstring) on the injured list. After hitting .262/.382/.415 last season, good for a 127 wRC+, he has the chance to carve out a larger role if he impresses in the next few weeks.