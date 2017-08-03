Robertson (neck) went 2-for-4 with a double for Triple-A Durham against Charlotte on Wednesday, playing all nine innings at shortstop.

The fact that he put in a full game marked another important step for the 23-year-old, and he will now be reassessed for a potential activation. If the Rays deem ready for return, he could potentially join the team as early as Thursday.

