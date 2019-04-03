Robertson exited Tuesday's game against the Rockies due to illness, Tricia Whitaker of Fox Sports Florida reports.

Robertson was pulled for pinch-hitter Brandon Lowe during the second inning, but the reason for his departure wasn't immediately known. Robertson should have an opportunity for increased playing time with Joey Wendle (hamstring) and Matt Duffy (hamstring) on the injured list, but he could be held out of Wednesday's lineup just to be safe with an off day to follow Thursday.

