Rays' Daniel Robertson: Push for roster spot continues
Robertson went 3-for-5 with an RBI single in Sunday's 10-5 Grapefruit League win over the Tigers.
The multi-hit outing pushed the 23-year-old infielder's spring average to .321 over 33 plate appearances, an impressive figure that helping him make a strong bid for an Opening Day utility infield spot. Robertson's impressive exhibition slate includes a trio of multi-hit efforts, and he's looked notably improved at the plate over the small sample as compared to the hitter that generated a .206/.308/.326 line over 254 plate appearances during his rookie 2017 campaign.
