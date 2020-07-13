Robertson, who's looking for a bounce-back season at the plate after struggling in 2019, came up hitless against two pitchers in Sunday's simulated game, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The utility asset grounded out against Jose Alvarado and Aaron Loup, extending what has by all accounts been a quiet summer camp for him thus far. Robertson was only serviceable at the plate during Grapefruit League play this spring with a .250 average (6-for-24), so the hope is he manages to generate some momentum over the last 10 days of the ramp-up to the regular season.