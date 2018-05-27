Rays' Daniel Robertson: Raps out three hits Saturday
Robertson went 3-for-4 with a double and a run in a win over the Orioles on Saturday.
Robertson busted out with his first multi-hit game since May 17, and his two-bagger was his first extra-base hit over the last six games. The 24-year-old spiked his season average 16 points to .278 with his performance, but his monthly figure remains an uninspiring .217 over 75 plate appearances.
