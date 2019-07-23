Rays' Daniel Robertson: Reaches safely in first rehab
Robertson (knee) went 0-for-2 with a walk while logging five innings at second base in High-A Charlotte's loss to Jupiter on Monday.
It was a positive initial step for Robertson in what should be the final phase of his recovery, The 25-year-old will presumably ramp up his participation as the week unfolds until he works up to playing a full game in the field.
