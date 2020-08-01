Robertson was recalled by the Rays on Saturday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Robertson was on the two-man taxi squad for the Rays' current road trip, and he'll join the 30-man roster after Kevan Smith was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Saturday. The utility man should serve as depth for the major-league club until Smith is ready to return. Robertson appeared in 74 major-league games with the Rays last year and had a .607 OPS with 12 extra-base hits, 19 RBI and 24 walks.
