Robertson was recalled from Triple-A Durham and will start at third base and bat ninth Wednesday against the Yankees, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

He'll assume the active roster spot of corner infielder Yandy Diaz, who was placed on the 10-day injured list with right hamstring discomfort. Robertson's ability to play three infield spots should give him multiple avenues into the lineup, but the newly reinstated Joey Wendle offers similar versatility and may be the likelier bet to replace Diaz when the Rays oppose right-handed pitchers.