Rays' Daniel Robertson: Rediscovers stroke in recent games
Robertson is 10-for-21 with three walks, three RBI and three runs over his last five games with Triple-A Durham.
Robertson seems to have snapped out of the doldrums that plagued him earlier in August, with his recent surge pushing his line with the Bulls to a respectable .260/.374/.327 over 28 games. Robertson's positional versatility is expected to earn him a callup when rosters expand Sunday, and he'll apparently make a return to the big leagues with some offensive momentum.
