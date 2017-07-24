Rays' Daniel Robertson: Rehab assignment to begin Thursday
Rays manager Kevin Cash said that Robertson (neck) is likely to begin a rehab assignment at High-A Charlotte on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Neck spasms have kept Robertson sidelined for the past month, but he's finally nearing a return to game action after resuming baseball activities about a week earlier. Since Robertson is ticketed for a limited role off the bench as a utility man once he's activated, the Rays aren't in any rush to get him back from the DL, so his rehab assignment is expected to span multiple games.
More News
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Eyeing rehab assignment•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Could resume baseball activities next week•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Option voided, sent to DL•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Optioned to minors•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Ropes pair of hits Sunday•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Clubs fifth homer Monday•
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...