Rays manager Kevin Cash said that Robertson (neck) is likely to begin a rehab assignment at High-A Charlotte on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Neck spasms have kept Robertson sidelined for the past month, but he's finally nearing a return to game action after resuming baseball activities about a week earlier. Since Robertson is ticketed for a limited role off the bench as a utility man once he's activated, the Rays aren't in any rush to get him back from the DL, so his rehab assignment is expected to span multiple games.