Robertson will start at third base and bat sixth Sunday against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Robertson had been out of the lineup for both of the past two games, but he'll check into the starting nine with normal third baseman Yandy Diaz moving over to designated hitter. Though he doesn't have a direct path to an everyday role, Robertson's ability to play three infield spots along with left field should allow him to see a decent amount of at-bats every week.