Rays' Daniel Robertson: Removed from Friday's game
Robertson was taken out of Friday's spring game after being struck on the left hand during an at-bat, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.
Robertson was visibly frustrated and was removed from the game after a trainer came to check on his hand. There will likely be an update on his status in the coming hours.
