Rays' Daniel Robertson: Requires surgery, likely done for 2018
Robertson will undergo surgery on his left thumb in the coming days, likely spelling an end to his 2018 season, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.
Robertson was diagnosed with a sprained left thumb following Friday's game against the White Sox and was advised to undergo surgery to correct the damaged digit after consulting with a specialist Sunday. While an official timetable for Robertson's return to baseball activities won't be established until the procedure his conducted, such surgeries typically keep position players sidelined for around two months. Though it appears he'll end the year on the disabled list, the significant growth Robertson showed offensively in his second MLB season -- his OPS jumped from .634 as a rookie up to .797 in 2018 -- puts him in good shape to maintain a full-time role for the club during the upcoming campaign. Joey Wendle is expected to serve as the Rays' primary option at the keystone while Robertson is on the mend.
