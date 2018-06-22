Rays' Daniel Robertson: Returns form disabled list
The Rays activated Robertson (hamstring) from the 10-day disabled list Friday.
Robertson hit the disabled list June 11 with a left hamstring strain, and completed his rehab work after playing seven innings with High-A Charlotte on Tuesday. Th 24-year-old has yielded starting duties at shortstop to top prospect Willy Adames, likely leaving Robertson to mostly serve as a utility infielder for Tampa Bay.
