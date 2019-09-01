Rays' Daniel Robertson: Returns to majors
Robertson was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Robertson's bat had experienced a resurgence over the last five games with the Bulls, as the utility man had gone 10-for-21 heading into Saturday. Robertson will serve as a late-inning defensive option for manager Kevin Cash and could draw occasional starts versus left-handed pitchers in September.
More News
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Rediscovers stroke in recent games•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Struggles continue in Durham•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Activated, optioned•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Another full game in field•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Homers, plays nine innings•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Expects to play nine innings•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....