Robertson's chances of an Opening Day roster spot appear to strongly hinge on now many pitchers manager Kevin Cash opts to keep, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The utility asset has been mostly scuffling at the plate since last season, but he still offers a considerable amount of defensive versatility based on his ability to play three infield spots and throughout the outfield as well. Robertson and Mike Brosseau, who, like the former, can also play second base, shortstop and third base, appear to be in contention for the final utility spot. However, Toribio projects both will likely make the roster if Cash chooses to keep 16 pitchers instead of 17.