Robertson went 2-for-4 with one RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's victory over the White Sox.

Robertson bounced back after going hitless in Monday's contest. In addition to picking up two hits, Robertson drew a walk Tuesday. The 24-year-old has shown a keen eye at the dish so far this season, as his eight walks have contributed to a .519 on-base percentage.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories