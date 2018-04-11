Rays' Daniel Robertson: Scores and drives in run Tuesday
Robertson went 2-for-4 with one RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's victory over the White Sox.
Robertson bounced back after going hitless in Monday's contest. In addition to picking up two hits, Robertson drew a walk Tuesday. The 24-year-old has shown a keen eye at the dish so far this season, as his eight walks have contributed to a .519 on-base percentage.
More News
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Picks up three runs Sunday•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Playing time on upswing•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Hits bench Sunday•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Suits up for Grapefruit League game•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: X-rays negative•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Diagnosed with hand contusion•
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...