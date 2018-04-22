Robertson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Twins on Saturday.

Robertson has now hit safely in four of the last five games, a stretch during which he's also hit both of his home runs on the season. The versatile infielder has all but one of his five RBI during that span as well, and he's shown off his versatility in the field by helping man third base in the absence of Matt Duffy (hamstring).