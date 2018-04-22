Rays' Daniel Robertson: Second homer of season Saturday
Robertson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Twins on Saturday.
Robertson has now hit safely in four of the last five games, a stretch during which he's also hit both of his home runs on the season. The versatile infielder has all but one of his five RBI during that span as well, and he's shown off his versatility in the field by helping man third base in the absence of Matt Duffy (hamstring).
More News
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Smacks run-scoring double in victory•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: First round tripper of season Monday•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Scores and drives in run Tuesday•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Picks up three runs Sunday•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Playing time on upswing•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Hits bench Sunday•
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...