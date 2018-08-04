Robertson will see a specialist Sunday to determine whether or not he'll need potentially season-ending surgery on his sprained thumb, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Robertson hit the 10-day disabled list with a left thumb sprain Saturday. The severity of the issue is not yet clear, but teammate Kevin Kiermaier needed surgery for a similar issue earlier in the season which kept him out for over two months, so there's a chance Robertson's season could be done.