Robertson was optioned to the Rays' alternate training site Monday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Robertson made the Rays' Opening Day roster after Diego Castillo landed on the paternity list, but he's now been removed from the roster upon Castillo's return. He did not appear in any of the team's first three games.
More News
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Back for Opening Day roster•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Dropped from Opening Day roster•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Roster spot in jeopardy?•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Quiet in sim game Sunday•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Pivotal year upcoming•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Still in play for roster spot•