Rays' Daniel Robertson: Set to move rehab to Triple-A Durham
Robertson (neck), who was hit in the hand by a pitch while playing for High-A Charlotte on Saturday, will move his rehab to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The rehabbing shortstop wasn't seriously injured by the pitch, so he'll resume his work just a level away from the big leagues with the Bulls. Robertson played in four games with the Stone Crabs, hitting .556 with a home run and three RBI over 10 plate appearances.
