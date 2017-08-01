Robertson (neck), who was hit in the hand by a pitch while playing for High-A Charlotte on Saturday, will move his rehab to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The rehabbing shortstop wasn't seriously injured by the pitch, so he'll resume his work just a level away from the big leagues with the Bulls. Robertson played in four games with the Stone Crabs, hitting .556 with a home run and three RBI over 10 plate appearances.