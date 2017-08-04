Manager Kevin Cash said that Robertson (neck) will be activated from the disabled list and start Friday's contest against the Brewers, MLB Network Radio reports.

Robertson recently progressed to playing a full nine-inning game, so it seems that everything with his ailing neck is back in working order. It's a good vote of confidence that he's getting the start straight off the DL, but it's unclear how the playing time in the middle infield will be divvied up down the stretch given that Adeiny Hechavarria and Brad Miller are entrenched at shortstop and second base, respectively.