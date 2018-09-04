Rays' Daniel Robertson: Shifts to 60-day DL
Robertson (thumb) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on Tuesday.
Robertson has hoping to be able to return before the end of the season after undergoing early-August thumb surgery, but this move rules out that possibility. Removing Robertson from the 40-man roster clears space for Andrew Moore to be activated from the restricted list now that his passport issue has been resolved.
