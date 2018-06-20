Rays' Daniel Robertson: Singles in first rehab game
Robertson (hamstring) went 1-for-2 with a single in High-A Charlotte's win over Lakeland in the first game of a double-header Tuesday.
Robertson hit leadoff and played second base in the first of what is expected to be at least two rehab games this week. If all goes well, the infielder is expected to be activated Friday and return to his everyday second base role at the big-league level.
