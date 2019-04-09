Robertson is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the White Sox, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Robertson will retreat to the bench after starting seven of the past eight games -- four at third base, two at second and one at shortstop. The 25-year-old's versatility should keep him locked into a quasi-full-time role while Joey Wendle (hamstring) faces an uncertain timeline to return from the injured list.

