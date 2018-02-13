Rays' Daniel Robertson: Slated for outfield reps this spring
Robertson is expected to log some innings in the outfield this spring, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Robertson made 41 appearances at second base last season to go with 24 at shortstop and 17 at third. He also appeared once in left field, and it seems like he's going to play a bit more there in order to get in the lineup more frequently. The 23-year-old only batted .206 last season and seems to be blocked from regular playing time on the infield, although things don't look particularly better in the outfield with Denard Span and Steven Souza holding down the corner outfield spots.
More News
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: On base three times in majors return•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: To be recalled Thursday•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Shines in Durham's series-clinching win•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Optioned to Triple-A on Friday•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Earns third straight start•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: On base thrice in win•
-
Regression Candidates: Hitters
Heath Cummings highlights some unsustainable performances from 2017, and tells you what you...
-
Ranking Twins' Fantasy assets
The Twins made a surprise appearance in the postseason in 2017, but they still have a lot of...
-
Ranking the Tigers' Fantasy assets
The Detroit Tigers are entering a rebuild, with prospects on the way that could help in 20...
-
Ranking Indians' Fantasy assets
The Indians have a loaded roster that is the favorite to reach the playoffs, but there's far...
-
Ranking Blue Jays' Fantasy assets
The Blue Jays are stuck in organization limbo, ushering out an older era of players while waiting...
-
Ranking Angels' Fantasy assets
Welcome to contention, Mike Trout. The Angels have added enough quality pieces to attract attention...