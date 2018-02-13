Robertson is expected to log some innings in the outfield this spring, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Robertson made 41 appearances at second base last season to go with 24 at shortstop and 17 at third. He also appeared once in left field, and it seems like he's going to play a bit more there in order to get in the lineup more frequently. The 23-year-old only batted .206 last season and seems to be blocked from regular playing time on the infield, although things don't look particularly better in the outfield with Denard Span and Steven Souza holding down the corner outfield spots.