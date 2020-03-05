Rays' Daniel Robertson: Solid thus far in spring
Robertson is hitting .313 (5-for-16) with a double, an RBI, three walks and three runs across his first eight Grapefruit League games.
Robertson is playing on a one-year contract in 2020 and is looking to cement a utility spot this spring, although he faces formidable competition from Joey Wendle and Mike Brosseau, both of whom are having solid camps as well. The 25-year-old saw a major statistical downturn at the plate last season (.213/.312/.295 across 237 plate appearances), but he continued to flash considerable defensive versatility by serving as an above-average glove at second base, third base and shortstop. The battle for the utility role may ultimately come down to the final days of the Grapefruit League slate.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to handle spring injuries
Taking calculated risks on injured players can make a winning difference for your Fantasy season.
-
Is Robert worth the risk?
Luis Robert has clear superstar potential, but what will that mean in Fantasy this season for...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Marquez, Lee
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
Scott White made starting pitching his focus while eschewing stolen bases and saves in his...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Get Segura
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
12-team H2H points mock draft
While Chris Sale's questionable health situation certainly amplifies the demand for high-end...