Robertson is hitting .313 (5-for-16) with a double, an RBI, three walks and three runs across his first eight Grapefruit League games.

Robertson is playing on a one-year contract in 2020 and is looking to cement a utility spot this spring, although he faces formidable competition from Joey Wendle and Mike Brosseau, both of whom are having solid camps as well. The 25-year-old saw a major statistical downturn at the plate last season (.213/.312/.295 across 237 plate appearances), but he continued to flash considerable defensive versatility by serving as an above-average glove at second base, third base and shortstop. The battle for the utility role may ultimately come down to the final days of the Grapefruit League slate.

