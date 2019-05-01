Rays' Daniel Robertson: Starting streak ends
Robertson is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Royals, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
He'll take a seat after starting each of the past 10 games, during which he slashed .200/.317/.371. Robertson's playing time has been on the upswing due to the absence of Joey Wendle (wrist) rather than for anything he's done at the dish, and it wouldn't be surprising if the 25-year-old soon saw his opportunities dwindle to some extent. Earlier this week, the Rays called up one of their top hitting prospects in Nate Lowe, who should be assured a regular spot in the lineup against right-handed pitching. The addition of Lowe probably makes Robertson one of the Tampa Bay players most at risk of losing out on at-bats as a result.
