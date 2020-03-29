Rays' Daniel Robertson: Still in play for roster spot
Robertson remains in contention for an Opening Day roster spot after the Rays optioned Mike Brosseau and Nate Lowe on Thursday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Robertson had been competing for a utility role before spring training was suspended, and he'd hit .250 (6-for-24) with a double, an RBI, three walks and four runs across 11 Grapefruit League games. Robertson's strong glove and ability to play second base, shortstop and third base certainly make him valuable from a defensive perspective, but he'll need to bounce back offensively after generating a pedestrian .213/.312/.295 line across 74 games last season.
