Robertson is slashing just .205/.327/.277 across 23 games with Triple-A Durham since being optioned to the Bulls on July 30.

The 25-year-old's struggles at the big-league level this season (.202/.311/.281) helped lead to his demotion to the Bulls after his activation from the injured list at the end of July. Robertson has had his moments at the plate during August -- he generated four straight two-hit tallies as part of a five-game hitting streak earlier in the month -- but he's subsequently gone 1-for-23 over the last seven games. Robertson's considerable positional versatility could lead to a majors return in September when rosters expand, but it would be helpful if he was able to build some momentum with the bat prior to that unfolding.

