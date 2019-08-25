Rays' Daniel Robertson: Struggles continue in Durham
Robertson is slashing just .205/.327/.277 across 23 games with Triple-A Durham since being optioned to the Bulls on July 30.
The 25-year-old's struggles at the big-league level this season (.202/.311/.281) helped lead to his demotion to the Bulls after his activation from the injured list at the end of July. Robertson has had his moments at the plate during August -- he generated four straight two-hit tallies as part of a five-game hitting streak earlier in the month -- but he's subsequently gone 1-for-23 over the last seven games. Robertson's considerable positional versatility could lead to a majors return in September when rosters expand, but it would be helpful if he was able to build some momentum with the bat prior to that unfolding.
More News
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Activated, optioned•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Another full game in field•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Homers, plays nine innings•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Expects to play nine innings•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Moves rehab to Triple-A•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Plates pair in rehab game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...