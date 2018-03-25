Rays' Daniel Robertson: Suits up for Grapefruit League game
Robertson (hand) will start at second base and bat eighth in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.
Robertson suffered a bruised left hand when he was hit by a pitch Friday against the Orioles, but a day off was all he needed to recover. The 24-year-old remains in the mix for a utility role with the Rays to begin the season and likely wouldn't receive more than a handful of starts per week.
