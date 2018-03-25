Robertson (hand) will start at second base and bat eighth in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.

Robertson suffered a bruised left hand when he was hit by a pitch Friday against the Orioles, but a day off was all he needed to recover. The 24-year-old remains in the mix for a utility role with the Rays to begin the season and likely wouldn't receive more than a handful of starts per week.