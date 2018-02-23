Robertson suffered a bruised left hand after getting hit by a pitch against the Orioles on Friday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Robertson should be just fine following Friday's scare. The 23-year-old was removed from the game after this incident, but felt healthy enough to partake in a workout following the initial test results. He has no further plans to receive any more medical examination for the injury and it's expected that Robertson will be back on the field during the Rays' Grapefruit League games in the near future.