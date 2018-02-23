Rays' Daniel Robertson: Sustains minor bruising
Robertson suffered a bruised left hand after getting hit by a pitch against the Orioles on Friday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.
Robertson should be just fine following Friday's scare. The 23-year-old was removed from the game after this incident, but felt healthy enough to partake in a workout following the initial test results. He has no further plans to receive any more medical examination for the injury and it's expected that Robertson will be back on the field during the Rays' Grapefruit League games in the near future.
More News
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Removed from Friday's game•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Slated for outfield reps this spring•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: On base three times in majors return•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: To be recalled Thursday•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Shines in Durham's series-clinching win•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Optioned to Triple-A on Friday•
-
Finding floors and ceilings for sluggers
Chris Towers takes a dive into the numbers with some of the premier hitters in the game to...
-
How early is too early for Acuna?
Scott White considers the reward and risk of drafting the most hyped rookie since Kris Bry...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Podcast: How to draft first basemen
We give you tips on how to draft what is perhaps the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball....
-
Fantasy baseball: Best 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...