Robertson went 2-for-3 with a double and a solo home run in Friday's 4-3 win over the Red Sox.

Matt Duffy returned to action Friday and reclaimed the starting third base job, but Robertson's red-hot bat kept him in the lineup at second base and he responded with his fourth straight multi-hit performance. The 24-year-old has a seven-game hit streak overall, boosting his slash line to an improbable .364/.507/.636, and he should remain a strong fantasy play until he begins to slow down.