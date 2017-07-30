Rays' Daniel Robertson: Takes pitch off hand in rehab appearance
Robertson (neck) was removed from Saturday's rehab game for High-A Charlotte after he was hit by a pitch in the hand, Bryan Levine of the Charlotte Sun reports.
Hopefully, the club was just being extra precautionary with Robertson on a rehab assignment, but we'll have to wait for doctors to get a look at him. Even in the best case scenario, Robertson may wind up having to extend his rehab a few days into August. Consider him day-to-day for now.
