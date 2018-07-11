Rays' Daniel Robertson: Takes seat for day game
Robertson is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Tigers.
Robertson will cede duties at the keystone to Joey Wendle in the series finale after drawing 11 consecutive starts. With seven home runs and one stolen base in 281 plate appearances this season, Robertson isn't providing much juice in the counting-stat categories, but his positional versatility and .391 on-base percentage should continue to afford him an everyday role.
