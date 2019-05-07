Robertson went 1-for-2 with a two-run double, a bases-loaded walk, one other base on balls and two runs in a win over the Diamondbacks on Monday.

Avisail Garcia and Tommy Pham garnered the headlines with the big blasts, but Robertson played the thorn-in-the-side role perfectly from the bottom of the order. He was a constant presence on the basepaths, and his impressive plate discipline with the bases loaded in the second led to a walk that opened the floodgates to a five-run inning. Robertson continues to sport an unsightly .180/.291/.292 line for the season, but he's now reached safely in seven straight games.