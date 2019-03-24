Robertson will be one of three players filling in at third base during Matt Duffy's (hamstring) stay on the injured list, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Duffy will miss at least the first seven games of the season, and Robertson will team with Yandy Diaz and Joey Wendle to help man the hot corner in his absence. Robertson's value is greatly based on his positional versatility, so Duffy's situation is one the 25-year-old is well suited to help alleviate. Robertson spent time at all four infield positions last season, including 19 games at third base.

