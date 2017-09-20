Rays' Daniel Robertson: To be recalled Thursday
Robertson will be recalled from Triple-A Durham on Thursday.
Robertson will make his way to the big leagues after helping Triple-A Durham secure a minor-league championship trophy Tuesday evening. The 23-year-old hit .372 at the Triple-A level this season and will provide an infield bench bat for the Rays upon his arrival.
