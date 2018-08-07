Rays' Daniel Robertson: Undergoes thumb surgery
Robertson underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb and is expected to miss the remainder of the season, Juan Toribio of The Athletic Tampa Bay reports.
The recovery time for the procedure is reportedly six-to-eight weeks, but even the short end of that time frame would see Robertson only back for a few games, so the team is likely to play it safe. The 24-year-old improved his wRC+ from 76 to 128 in his sophomore campaign, making him a potentially interesting option for next season.
