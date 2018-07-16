Rays' Daniel Robertson: Well-rounded offensive effort in defeat
Robertson went 1-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs in an extra-inning loss to the Twins on Sunday.
Robertson contributed through multiple means in the defeat -- including crossing the plate with the game-tying run in the ninth -- although he also played the role of instigator in a couple of bench-clearing scenarios in the seventh inning. The versatile infielder heads into the All-Star break slashing .257/.384/.392 through 75 games, a notable improvement over the .206/.308/.326 line he mustered in his initial big-league stint in 2017 over the same number of contests.
More News
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Takes seat for day game•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Game-winning single in extras•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Plates two Sunday•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: On base five times in win•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Making third straight start•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Multi-hit effort Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...