Robertson went 1-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs in an extra-inning loss to the Twins on Sunday.

Robertson contributed through multiple means in the defeat -- including crossing the plate with the game-tying run in the ninth -- although he also played the role of instigator in a couple of bench-clearing scenarios in the seventh inning. The versatile infielder heads into the All-Star break slashing .257/.384/.392 through 75 games, a notable improvement over the .206/.308/.326 line he mustered in his initial big-league stint in 2017 over the same number of contests.