Robertson (hamstring) worked out at Tropicana Field on Wednesday after playing seven innings for High-A Charlotte on Tuesday, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.

Robertson appears on track for a Friday activation from the disabled list. The 24-year-old would have an opportunity to play one more rehab game with the Stone Crabs on Thursday, but it's unclear if the Rays will deem that necessary.

