Robertson's X-rays on his left hand were negative, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Robertson was hit in the hand by a pitch from Darren O'Day in Friday's game against the Orioles. He has a contusion but did not break any bones, marking the second time this spring that he has suffered a left hand contusion after getting hit by a pitch. With no serious injuries, Robertson should still have a chance to crack the Rays' Opening Day roster as a utility infielder.