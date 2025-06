Jansen went 3-for-4 with a double, a two-run home run and three runs scored during Saturday's 11-10 loss against the Marlins in extra innings.

The bottom of the lineup ruled the day for the Rays, and Jansen was a big part of that production. He crushed a two-run home run and a double as part of just his second three-hit game of the season. The 30-year-old is slashing .200/.320/.354 with five home runs and 14 RBI this year.